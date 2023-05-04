Deebo Samuel on Philly being the team he hates the most; 49ers losing to Eagles with 10 players

Deebo Samuel is not a fan of the Eagles, and as we inch closer to the 2023 NFL regular season, Philadelphia and San Francisco appear to be on a collision course.

Samuel was held to 33 yards on three catches in the 49ers’ 31-7 loss to the 49ers.

Most of the conversation afterward centered around the road team having no available quarterbacks after Brock Purdy and Brian Johnson were knocked out of the game with injuries.

Philadelphia appeared in the Super Bowl, while San Francisco has spent the entire offseason lamenting what could have been.

Samuel was a recent guest on COMPLEX Sports with ZION OLOJEDE, and he made the below comments about the Eagles, their luck and other things on his mind.

Samuel on loss to the Eagles

Both Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson suffered game-ending injuries in the loss.

“We lost because we played with 10 people,” Samuel on the Eagles beating the 49ers in the NFC Title. “ I ain’t going to keep going on about what could’ve happened and what would’ve happened but yeah, it would’ve definitely been a different outcome (if healthy).

Samuel on the team he hates the most

Samuel on 2023 expectations for the Eagles

Philadelphia had a solid free agency period and then won the draft. Samuel’s not feeling that either.

See, I ain’t know nothing about that until you just said something. I barely watched the draft to be honest with you. I seen a couple of guys that I knew get drafted and at the end, I was just off of it. How we move as a team, we don’t even pay attention to the noise. It’s just crazy how you just said this and I ain’t heard nothing about it. We just a team that’s focused on the things we have and the people we have in our building. We’re not worried about the outside noise.

With Jalen Ramsey’s trade and the Rams retooling, Philadelphia is now the most hated team.

I mean hey man, we done wiped the Rams so many times. All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that.

Deebo on best cornerbacks he's faced

Samuel left Darius Slay and James Bradberry off his list.

I can go back to my rookie year, a healthy Marshon Lattimore is legit. Pat Surtain II is straps. You got Ramsey when he really wants to play. Jaire (Alexander) from the Packers, he’s solid.

