How Deebo Samuel outperformed Ezekiel Elliott at running back down stretch

Deebo Samuel has quickly established himself as one of the league's best all-around offensive players.

The do-it-all wide receiver burst onto the scene as a running back throughout the second half of the season, allowing him to accumulate over 1,700 all-purpose yards with 14 total touchdowns.

Despite not being the 49ers bell-cow running back, Samuel was still able to produce at a similar level to some full-time running backs around the league. Specifically, the running back who will oppose Samuel and the 49ers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium where San Francisco is set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round.

Ever since his explosive rookie season in 2016 where he rushed for 1,600 yards, Cowboys' star Ezekiel Elliott has consistently been one of the top backs in the league. In the past two seasons, though, Elliott's performance has significantly declined.

Elliott finished the 2021 season just barely surpassing the 1,000-yard mark in 17 games played. On 237 carries, Elliott rushed for 1,002 yards (4.2 Y/A) with 10 touchdowns on the ground. He finished seventh on the NFL's rushing list, with 49ers rookie back Elijah Mitchell right behind him with 963 rushing yards in just 11 games.

Samuel, on the other hand, rushed for 365 yards on 59 carries (6.2 Y/A) with eight touchdowns on the ground.

Against a stout San Francisco defensive line, there's a chance that Samuel and Elliott go toe-to-toe on the ground Sunday afternoon.

