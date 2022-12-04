The inactives for Dolphins-49ers are out and as expected, San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel is not on the list.

Though he was questionable for Week 13 with a quad injury, Samuel is officially active for the contest. He was a limited participant in Wednesday and Friday’s practices and didn’t practice on Thursday.

With running back Elijah Mitchell out with a knee injury, Samuel’s availability is that much more important.

But on the other side, the Dolphins are officially without both of their starting offensive tackles. Austin Jackson was already ruled out with an ankle injury. Terron Armstead was doubtful for the contest with toe and pectoral injuries and is inactive.

That could be a significant problem for pass protection with San Francisco’s formidable pass rush, which will also have Arik Armstead back at defensive tackle. He hasn’t played since Week Four.

The 49ers inactives are guard Spencer Burford, tight end Ross Dwelley, defensive lineman T.Y. McGill, and linebacker Curtis Robinson.

The Dolphins inactives are Armstead, Jackson, running back Myles Gaskin, receiver Erik Ezukanma, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, and tight end Hunter Long.

With Bridgewater out, Skylar Thompson will again be Tua Tagovailoa‘s backup.

Deebo Samuel officially active for 49ers-Dolphins; Terron Armstead inactive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk