Deebo Samuel officially active for 49ers

Word on Sunday morning was that wide receiver Deebo Samuel would be in the 49ers lineup against the Cardinals and the team made it official on Sunday afternoon.

Samuel missed practice this week with rib and knee injuries, but he got the green light to play in the matchup of NFC West teams. The 49ers are also getting Brandon Aiyuk back from a shoulder injury, but will be missing Jauan Jennings in their receiving corps.

Quarterback Brandon Allen, guard Nick Zakelj, defensive tackle Kalia Davis, linebacker Jalen Graham, running back Elijah Mitchell, and cornerback Anthony Brown are also inactive on Sunday.

Tight end Elijah Higgins, running back Keaontay Ingram, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, offensive lineman Ilm Manning, offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell, cornerback Starling Thomas, and linebacker Josh Woods will not play for the Cardinals.