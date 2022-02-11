Deebo Samuel offers Trey Lance, Elijah Mitchell advice to aid NFL growth

Deebo offers advice to Lance, Mitchell after rookie seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LOS ANGELES — Running back Elijah Mitchell rose to a prominent role in the 49ers’ offense as the team’s final pick from the 2021 NFL Draft.

Quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall selection, mostly watched from the sideline during his rookie season.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has the same advice for both players who figure to hold prominent roles in the 49ers’ offense next season. He believes hard work in the months away from the team will set up both players for success.

“Like I told him, this offseason is going to be really huge,” Samuel said of Mitchell in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. “Because I’ve been there and done that. I had an all-right year my rookie year, and you can’t think you have it made in this league.”

Samuel had a strong rookie season with 57 receptions for 802 yards and three touchdowns. The next year, he battled injuries, beginning with a fractured foot in the offseason, and appeared in just seven games.

Mitchell gained 963 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games in the regular season. Meanwhile, Lance appeared in just six games with two starts.

Samuel said he believes Lance must work diligently during the offseason to put himself in the best position to thrive in his first season as the starter. The 49ers are expected to trade veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.

“With time comes greatness,” Samuel said. “I feel like the more time he’s able to put in, and get the mechanics and know what it takes to be a pro, I feel like he’ll do a good job in this league.”

Samuel said he was not able to keep close tabs on Lance’s work during practices on the 49ers’ scout-team offense. But he said Lance was a topic of discussion during his regular conversations with coach Kyle Shanahan.

“I feel like there wasn’t a week when he wasn’t getting better,” Samuel said. “He was getting better and better. Kyle mentioned that during the year.”

Samuel expects to train in Miami with Mitchell, and said he hopes to convince Lance to join him on the East Coast for offseason workouts.

