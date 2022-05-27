Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa 49ers contract extensions projected by ESPN

What contracts ESPN projects Deebo, Bosa will get from 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa have become two of the 49ers’ best players since being drafted by San Francisco in 2019.

After exercising Bosa’s fifth-year option in April, the team now appears to be headed in the right direction as far as a contract extension for Samuel goes, despite all of the drama surrounding their star wide receiver in recent weeks.

So how much money can Samuel and Bosa expect from the 49ers as part of their looming second contracts? ESPN recently projected what extensions for the 2019 NFL Draft class could look like, and both San Francisco playmakers are predicted to receive a massive pay day.

Bosa’s contract projection: Five years, $150 million ($30 million per year), $105 million total guaranteed

Of ESPN’s top 10 players from the Class of 2019 expected to receive the largest contracts, Bosa comes in at No. 2 behind Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kylar Murray.

As the No. 2 overall pick from the 2019 draft, it was no surprise that Bosa made an impact on the league as soon as he hit the gridiron. Factor in the numbers he put up during the 2021 season after returning from a torn ACL, and the argument for the 49ers to pay their top-producing defensive end speaks for itself.

In 2021, Bosa finished top five in the league in sacks (15.5) and tied Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt for the NFL lead in tackles for loss with 21.

ESPN’s projection estimates Bosa has “a good shot to become the first non-quarterback in NFL history to earn $30 million annually, and deserves every penny.”

Samuel’s contract projection: Four years, $100 million ($25 million per year), $57.5 million total guaranteed

Samuel comes in at No. 7 on ESPN’s projection list as just one of three receivers, behind Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf and ahead of Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders.

After requesting a trade over a month ago, Samuel was never moved and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan fully expects the “wide back” to attend the team’s mandatory minicamp in mid-June even though he's absent from OTAs. Following an impressive rookie campaign in 2019 and an injury-riddled 2020 season, Samuel was the 49ers’ top offensive player in 2021 whether he was carrying or catching the ball.

The dual threat logged 1,405 yards on 77 receptions during the regular season and scored six touchdowns as a running back, earning first-team All-Pro honors.

Now that contract negotiations look like they’re back on course, ESPN believes Samuel, a second-round pick, can expect to receive the lucrative-type deal he had his sights set on thanks to an offseason explosion of the receiver market.

The 49ers have reiterated their intent to re-sign both Bosa and Samuel, with Lynch referring to the pair as the “core” of the team.

It’s clear that their on-field performances have earned the two teammates their fair share of San Francisco’s budget. Now all Bosa, Samuel and the 49ers Faithful can do is wait.

