The 49ers snapped a four-game losing streak with a big win over the Bears and receiver Deebo Samuel was a big reason why.

Now Samuel has been named NFC offensive player of the week.

Samuel caught six passes for 171 yards in San Francisco’s victory over Chicago. His 50-yard reception late in the second quarter set up a Joey Slye 22-yard field goal. And he caught an 83-yard pass in the third quarter that set up Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2-yard touchdown run.

Samuel now leads the league in averaging 117 yards per game. In seven contests, he has 44 receptions for 819 yards and four touchdowns this season. he’s also taken six carries for 22 yards with a TD.

The 49ers will take on the Cardinals at home in Week Nine.

Deebo Samuel is the NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk