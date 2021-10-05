Deebo Samuel 'moving toward' elite receiver tier, Michael Irvin says

Deebo 'moving toward' elite NFL WR tier, Irvin believes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel is off to a red-hot start in 2021, with the second-most yards through a 49ers wide receiver's first four games in franchise history. Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin joined 95.7 The Game on Monday, and believes Samuel deserves to be considered among the NFL's best at the position given his performance so far.

"He is absolutely moving towards that mark, he is saying, start including me in these conversations with the way he is playing," Irvin said on "Damon, Ratto and Kolsky."

Samuel's 490 receiving yards paces all NFL wideouts through Week 4, with Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill the next closest at 453.

It only has been four games, but Samuel's 122.5 yards per game would be the best average in 49ers history. Even franchise legend Jerry Rice only ever got up to 115.5 back in 1995.

Both of Samuel's touchdowns in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks came from the arm of rookie Trey Lance, as Jimmy Garoppolo exited the game with a calf issue.

Garoppolo potentially could be available for Week 5, but clearly Samuel is comfortable with either of the 49ers' quarterbacks under center.

Samuel will look to keep his impressive start going in Week 5 against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

