Deebo Samuel has "moved past" trade rumors

Deebo Samuel's contract runs through 2025, with the star receiver having signed a three-year extension in 2022 with $41 million in guarantees. But the contract allows for the 49ers to move on after 2024, leaving Samuel with an uncertain future.

"At the end of the day, the contract was signed. I know what I signed up for, and we're just focused on this year," Samuel said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Samuel's name was the subject of trade rumors before the 2024 draft ended. The team received calls about both Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, but General Manager John Lynch said after the draft the 49ers weren't interested in trading either player moving forward.

Still, with the 49ers trying to sign Aiyuk to a long-term deal that will make him among the highest-paid receivers in the league, the 49ers likely can't afford Samuel beyond this season. It's surely a reason they selected Ricky Pearsall with the 31st overall pick.

"Yeah, I heard [the trade rumors]," Samuel said. "Had a conversation with my agent about it. They was going back and forth with whoever it was. It was a thing at first, but we done moved past it. So we here, and we here to get better."

Aiyuk earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2023, catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards with seven touchdowns, while Samuel, a first-ream All-Pro in 2021, had a combined 1,117 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns last season.

Samuel has offered his support to Aiyuk, who skipped the mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

“At the end of the day, you want to get what you deserve and you hope it happens, but it’s not going to happen in the timely manner that you want it to happen," Samuel said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. "It’s just a waiting game, and it’s a situation where his agent communicates with them and they communicate back and it’s just a back and forth for a long time.”