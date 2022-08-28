Deebo Samuel misses 49ers practice with contusion; Elijah Mitchell returns

Mitchell returns to practice while Deebo sits with contusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Running back Elijah Mitchell was back on the 49ers’ practice field Sunday after missing the past three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel was seen going through work on a side field. He sustained a contusion behind his knee, and the 49ers are expected to keep him out of practice this week.

Mitchell and Samuel both figure prominently into the 49ers’ plan this season, and both are expected to practice fully next week in preparation for the opener on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Mitchell did not see any action during the exhibition season due to his injury. As a rookie, Mitchell was the team’s leading rusher with 963 yards despite missing six games due to a variety of injuries.

Samuel is coming off his breakout season, in which he took on a dual-threat role with 1,405 yards and six touchdowns receiving to go along with 365 yards and eight touchdowns rushing.

