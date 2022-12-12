When 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was injured on Sunday, the team initially said he was questionable to return with a knee injury before ruling him out with an ankle injury.

The ankle was the focus of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s postgame comments about Samuel, but it turns out that Samuel did suffer both injuries during the win over the Buccaneers. The team announced that Samuel is dealing with an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain.

Shanahan indicated there was concern about a high ankle sprain, but the team’s announcement makes no mention of a specific part of the ankle. It also says that the team expects Samuel back before the end of the regular season, so the wideout has avoided a severe injury to either body part.

The 49ers can sew up the NFC West title by completing a sweep of the Seahawks on Thursday night. Samuel almost certainly won’t be on the field for that game, but Monday’s news makes it likely that they’ll have him for bigger games down the road.

Deebo Samuel has MCL, ankle sprains; 49ers expect him back in regular season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk