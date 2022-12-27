Deebo Samuel making 'real good progress,' could return to practice this week

Jennifer Lee Chan
·2 min read

Deebo making good progress, could return to practice this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After sustaining what initially appeared to be a season-ending injury, Deebo Samuel's return to the field is drawing closer.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan updated local media on the versatile wide receiver’s status Monday, two weeks after he suffered ankle and knee injuries in a Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. San Francisco will be cautious with Samuel, but he could return to the practice field in a matter of days.

“Deebo, his ankle and knee are making real good progress, still working his way back,” Shanahan said via conference call. “We’ll see how it goes in these next two days with rehab. I think there's a chance possibly later in the week. We'll see, though.”

Shanahan also had good news about the 49ers' overall health, which can be a rare occurrence for any team this late in the season.

After appearing on the field for 16 defensive snaps, Javon Kinlaw came out of the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday healthy. The defensive tackle had dealt with fluid build-up in his knee since Week 3.

“He checked out great yesterday and today,” Shanahan said. “I think he ended up getting 16 total plays. it was a successful game and even more successful since he looked good today.”

Kinlaw was on the field early in Saturday’s game and quickly registered a tackle of Commanders running back Brian Robinson on the second play from scrimmage. The former first-round draft pick also made a key block on the 49ers' goal-line stand, allowing linebacker Fred Warner and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill to get to Robinson before he could reach the end zone.

“I thought he did a good job,” Shanahan said of Kinlaw. “I think the more he plays, the more we'll be able to keep him out there longer. That fourth-and-1 down on the goal line, I thought he made a real big play there taking on the double team, taking two blockers, allowing Fred and T.Y. to make that play.

“He really helped out, was stout in the run game, and that was a good first step.”

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy continues to feel better after he sustained rib and oblique injuries in that Week 14 win. Shanahan believes the injury still affects Purdy to a certain extent but not to the degree it previously had.

RELATED: Shanahan not thinking about Purdy's fate at QB next season

Defensive tackle Kerry Hyder, who's dealing with an ankle injury, is expected to return to practice this week, along with running back Elijah Mitchell. Shanahan also reported that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is making progress with his foot injury and had his cast removed.

The 49ers could enter their final two regular-season games with added depth at multiple positions, which should help San Francisco a great deal in the playoffs.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Jimmy Garoppolo had his cast removed

    49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had the cast removed from his foot, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. Shanahan, though, offered no update beyond that. Garoppolo broke his foot during the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Dolphins. He remains on the active roster and a candidate to return, likely to backup up Brock Purdy. Josh [more]

  • Elijah Mitchell could return to practice later this week, play in Week 18

    The 49ers have only one short-term injured reserve designation remaining for this season. They have running back Elijah Mitchell and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway as options. Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday that “odds are” that the activation will go to Mitchell. Mitchell, according to Shanahan, is “making real good progress” as the running back works [more]

  • Oday Aboushi suspended 1 game for incident with Randy Gregory after Rams-Broncos

    Oday Aboushi has been suspended for 1 game for an incident with Randy Gregory following the Rams' win over the Broncos on Sunday.

  • Decision to flex Steelers-Ravens instead of Dolphins-Patriots suddenly looks even better

    The NFL had a decision to make regarding the Week 17 prime-time game. The league knew that Rams-Chargers had to exit prime-time on NBC. The question what which game to replace it with? Eyebrows were raised when the league decided to flex Steelers-Ravens. However, per a source with knowledge of the situation, CBS had protected [more]

  • Who played the most games for the Boston Celtics in their storied history?

    For a squad like the Boston Celtics, you would be forgiven if that player wasn't immediately evident given how much retention they had of elite players throughout the 1960s and 1980s.

  • Brock Purdy's fate as 49ers QB in 2023 not on Kyle Shanahan's mind yet

    Although Brock Purdy has done little wrong since entering the 49ers' lineup as the starting QB, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't ready to think about the rookie's fate next season.

  • Elliott: Taylor Fritz is on the cusp of tennis greatness. Will he continue to rise in 2023?

    Taylor Fritz met his lofty expectations for 2022. Now the budding tennis star is looking to achieve a top-five ranking and make a major splash in 2023.

  • NFL rumors: 49ers' DeMeco Ryans discussed for Broncos' head-coach vacancy

    The Denver Broncos reportedly have their eye on 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

  • 49ers injury updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell

    No injury news from the #49ers' Week 16 game, but Kyle Shanahan did offer updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell:

  • FSU adds Western Michigan DT Braden Fiske

    Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson signed with Florida State last week. Fiske, who is 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, is ranked as the 96th-best overall prospect in the transfer portal and the seventh-best defensive line prospect in the portal.

  • Chargers' Derwin James ejected for vicious hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin

    Los Angeles Chargers star Derwin James was ejected from Monday Night Football for a scary hit on Indianapolis Colts WR Ashton Dulin.

  • Chargers safety Derwin James ejected after vicious hit in Week 16 game vs. Colts

    Derwin James, who registered an interception earlier Monday night, was ejected after a hit to the head and neck area of a Colts wide receiver.

  • 2 dogs dead, woman in critical condition after Christmas Eve North Highlands house fire

    Story here: https://cbsn.ws/3Q7W2UV Six people are now without a home after an artificial Christmas tree sparked a fire on Christmas Eve.

  • WATCH: ‘A Christmas to remember’: Shoppers scramble to buy bottled water on holiday weekend

    WATCH: ‘A Christmas to remember’: Shoppers scramble to buy bottled water on holiday weekend

  • What OU football players, coaches said at media day for Cheez-It Bowl vs. Florida State

    Here's what OU's Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims, DaShaun White, Ethan Downs, Jeff Lebby and Ted Roof had to say at Cheez-It Bowl media day.

  • Purdy's ascension no longer a surprise for 49ers

    When Brock Purdy stepped in as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, his early success was initially seen as a surprise. Purdy joined some illustrious company with his third straight winning start with two touchdown passes, leading the 49ers to their eighth straight win in a 37-20 victory over Washington on Saturday. Purdy's play has ensured that the surging Niners (11-4) have shown no signs of slowing down after turning the offense over to their third-string quarterback.

  • 7 takeaways after 49ers pull away from Commanders

    Merry Christmas! Here are some takeaways from the 49ers' win over the Commanders.

  • NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Where 49ers stand after win vs. Commanders

    The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

  • Zelenskiy promises Ukrainian 'Christmas miracle'

    STORY: Ukrainians will create their own miracle this Christmas, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says,by remaining unbowed despite Russian attacks that have plunged millions into darkness. Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians who celebrate in early January...But some mark Christmas in December, like this congregation at a mass in Kharkiv on Sunday (February 25), which included many soldiers, like Ruslan. "This year it is a particularly significant date, because now, unfortunately, the war is going on. And we, every fighter want to see his family, but this possibility is very limited. And it is hard, it is hard to understand that you are celebrating somewhere under shelling, not at home. "Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, said Moscow is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war.And that it is Kyiv and its Western backers who have refused to engage in talks. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most deadly conflict in Europe since World War Two, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions.Putin was speaking in an interview aired by Russian state television on Sunday.A day after Russian missiles struck the southern city of Kherson, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces.At least 10 people were killed and 58 wounded, in what Kyiv condemned as wanton killing for pleasure. Moscow accused Ukraine of launching the attack.An adviser to Zelenskiy said Putin needed to return to reality and acknowledge that it was Russia that wouldn't negotiate.Putin said Russia was acting in the "right direction" and in its national interests because the West, led by the United States, was trying to cleave Russia apart. Washington denies it is plotting Russia's collapse.CIA Director William Burns said in an interview published this month the agency believed Russia was not yet serious about a real negotiation to end the war.

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.