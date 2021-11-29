How Deebo Samuel made NFL history in 49ers' win over Vikings

How Deebo made NFL history in 49ers' win over Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There's only one Deebo Samuel, and as the 49ers' hybrid offensive weapon has shown this season, he truly is one of one. That became even more apparent Sunday in San Francisco's huge 34-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

In a game where the wide receiver had just one catch for 12 yards, his impact couldn't have been much greater in the win. While Samuel has been one of the best receivers in the NFL this season, he also has been perhaps the 49ers' best running back in recent weeks. Sunday was just the latest example.

Lining up all along the offense, Samuel carried the ball six times for 66 yards, including two more touchdowns on the ground. He now has 1,006 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns, 203 rushing yards and five rushing TDs. Only three players in NFL history have finished a season with at least 1,000 receiving yards, plus at least five receiving touchdowns and five touchdowns running the ball.

On Sunday, Samuel became the third player and the first receiver to do so. And he has done all this in only 11 games.

The other two players to do so are running back Marshall Faulk in 1999 and former 49ers running back Roger Craig in 1985. Faulk already has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Craig should have been elected years ago.

Samuel leads the league in scrimmage yards per touch at 14.9, and now is averaging 8.1 yards per carry. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he became the first receiver in the Super Bowl era to score a rushing touchdown in three straight games within one season. Samuel also now has more rushing touchdowns this season than star running backs Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, according to StatMuse.

Despite just having 12 receiving yards, Samuel is the NFL's fourth-leading receiver and an emerging running back. Rare isn't even the right word for him.

There's only one Deebo Samuel.

