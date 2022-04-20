Deebo Samuel 'likes' Cowboys uniform photo, 49ers trade request reports

NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·1 min read
Deebo 'likes' Cowboys jersey-swap pic, trade request reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Well, that escalated quickly.

Before Jeff Darlington’s Wednesday report that star wide receiver Deebo Samuel has asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him, the smoke always had been there on social media.

Samuel cryptically scrubbed his Instagram handle of any 49ers affiliation several weeks ago and posted a short video saying he'd received death threats, and now the gloves have come off as the 49ers’ ultimate weapon has “liked” the trade report tweets from Darlington and NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Even more concerning for 49ers fans, he “liked” this tweet of himself donning the hated NFC rival Dallas Cowboys’ uniform.

What started as a preposterous social media rumor now has become a verified 49ers nightmare.

