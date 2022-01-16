Deebo Samuel lights up Cowboys with 26-yard TD run as 49ers build lead

Deebo Samuel is a threat to catch, throw, or run with the ball for the San Francisco 49ers.

The multi-purpose blossoming star taught the Dallas Cowboys how dangerous he can be on Sunday in an NFC Super Wild Card playoff game.

Watch as Samuel somehow finds open space and navigates his way to the end zone on a 26-yard TD run in the third quarter.

After Robbie Gould’s PAT, the visitors led 23-7

The TD probability? How about 0.7%?