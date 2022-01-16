Deebo Samuel lights up Cowboys with 26-yard TD run as 49ers build lead
Deebo Samuel is a threat to catch, throw, or run with the ball for the San Francisco 49ers.
The multi-purpose blossoming star taught the Dallas Cowboys how dangerous he can be on Sunday in an NFC Super Wild Card playoff game.
Watch as Samuel somehow finds open space and navigates his way to the end zone on a 26-yard TD run in the third quarter.
After Robbie Gould’s PAT, the visitors led 23-7
How did Deebo even find this hole? 😱 @19problemz#SuperWildCard | #FTTB
📺: #SFvsDAL on CBS/NICK/Prime Video
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/HYAOP2OAAN
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022
The TD probability? How about 0.7%?
Deebo Samuel (26-yd rush TD)
🔸 Expected Rush Yards: 4
🔸 Yards Over Expected: +22
🔸 TD Probability: 0.7%
» Samuel @ RB (Today): 6 carries, 48 yards, TD#StatThat | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/L3LRGJbV8s
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 16, 2022