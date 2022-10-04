Deebo Samuel laughs at Jalen Ramsey's tackle attempt in 49ers-Rams game

Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd.

It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.

One Ram on the receiving end of Samuel’s merciless YAC display was none other than Jalen Ramsey, who said this offseason that the 49ers star is one of the NFL's top five receivers.

The All-Pro cornerback received a first-hand reminder of Samuel’s unique skill set on Monday as the last defender between the “wide back” and an open field to the end zone. But instead of Ramsey making the stop, Samuel made him look foolish by breaking his feeble attempt at a tackle.

And Samuel was just as confused as the primetime audience watching from home when he saw Ramsey’s strategy -- or lack thereof -- play out.

“I don’t know what he was doing out there,” Samuel said after the game, laughing. “I just went right by him. He was just backpedaling. I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ ”

With some help from his teammates’ blocking, Samuel gave the 49ers a 14-6 lead late in the first half after breaking not one but two tackles on the touchdown, grabbing 52 yards after the catch and reminding everyone why San Francisco prioritized extending him this offseason.

Last season, Samuel was No. 2 in the NFL with 13 broken tackles on receptions, behind Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, who had 17 on the year. And from the backfield in 2021, Samuel averaged 3.1 yards after contact per rush -- which would have been tied for first in the league if he had enough attempts to qualify.

Those numbers contributed to Samuel’s status as one of the 49ers’ YAC Bros, and he’s on pace to replicate those numbers again this season.

The 26-year-old is well aware of his ability to steam-roll defenders. He had a plan of action for Ramsey on Monday night as soon as he saw his division rival down the field.

“I seen him from the corner of my eye, him going up,” Samuel said. “But like I just mentioned, it’s just me and the ball out there. Just going out there and breaking tackles is something I do all the time.”

The 49ers are at their best when they can get the ball into Samuel’s hands.

And whether he’s rushing, catching passes outside the numbers or turning nothing into something, defenders beware. Samuel might be laughing at you next.

