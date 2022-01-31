Deebo Samuel knows looming 49ers contract extension out of his control

Deebo knows looming contract extension out of his control originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel has played his way into a huge payday.

The 49ers' versatile wide receiver has one more season remaining on his four-year rookie contract but like George Kittle and Fred Warner before him, the 49ers are likely to try to lock down Samuel contractually during the offseason.

“That is not my call,” Samuel said on Monday via video conference call with local media. “That’s out of my hands.”

Samuel still was processing the 49ers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game but said he will participate in the Pro Bowl and spend some time with family and his newborn son now that San Francisco's season has come to an end.

The All-Pro’s role has expanded throughout the season from receiver to running back and even to special teams as a kick returner. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel have found multiple ways to utilize Samuel’s skillset and Samuel has succeeded in all aspects.

In the 49ers' loss to the Rams on Sunday, Samuel became the first member of the 49ers to lead the team in both rushing and receiving yards in a postseason game since Ricky Watters did so in the team’s Divisional Round Game against the New York Giants in January 1994.

Samuel’s statistics were record-breaking and his contract will need to reflect those accomplishments.

“It did kind of catch me by surprise all the things I was able to do and accomplish this year," Samuel said. “It’s just a trust thing I’ve built with Kyle and Mike and all the other guys to get the ball in my hands and go out there and do what they know I can do.”

Samuel finished the regular season as the leading receiver on the team with 77 catches for 1405 yards. The third-year pro ranked second in rushing with 59 carries for 365 yards and eight additional scores.

With such a large percentage of the 49ers offense running through Samuel’s hands, the 26-year-old is set for a contract as groundbreaking as his role on the team.

