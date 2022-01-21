Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers NFC Divisional Round matchup on Saturday, Chris Simms and Brother From Another preview the game’s key players, including Deebo Samuel.

Simms notes that the 49ers wide receiver is built like a running back, which adds to his ability to be a game-changer.

Green Bay may be a Super Bowl favorite this year, but Chris Simms believes this 49ers team has what it takes to stop Aaron Rodgers and his offense and attack Green Bay’s defense on the ground.

“It’s these type of teams that have given the Packers issues,” says Simms. With the 49ers coming in looking for revenge after their early-season loss to the Packers, this is set to be an exciting Divisional Round game.

Both the 49ers and Packers are powerful on each side of the ball, but could the skilled San Francisco offense be too much for the Packers defense?

Is Deebo Samuel the key for San Francisco 49ers? originally appeared on NBCSports.com