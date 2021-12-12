Word on Sunday morning was that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Bengals running back Joe Mixon would be active for their respective teams later in the day and that’s proven to be the case.

Samuel and Mixon are both going to play at Paul Brown Stadium in the late slot on Sunday afternoon. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie are also active after being listed as questionable.

Cornerback Dontae Johnson, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, and running back Elijah Mitchell were all ruled out by the 49ers ahead of the game. Linebacker Tyrell Adams and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz are also inactive.

Wide receiver Trenton Irwin, linebacker Markus Bailey, running back Chris Evans, offensive lineman Tyler Shelvin, linebacker Logan Wilson, tackle Fred Johnson, and defensive end Khalid Kareem will not play for the Bengals.

Deebo Samuel, Joe Mixon active for 49ers-Bengals matchup originally appeared on Pro Football Talk