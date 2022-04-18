Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin are not expected to do on-field work this offseason

It’s been a big offseason on the contract front for wide receivers, but a handful of 2019 draft picks are still looking for new deals as their teams begin their offseason programs.

Deebo Samuel wants an extension from the 49ers, A.J. Brown is in the market for a deal with the Titans, and Terry McLaurin would like a new contract in Washington. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that none of the players is expected to do any on-field work this offseason as long as they are still waiting for new pacts.

Attendance is voluntary at this point in the offseason, but Schefter adds that McLaurin is expected to report to the start of the Commanders’ program on Monday even though he’ll be participating on a limited basis. It’s not clear if Samuel and Brown will also be reporting when their teams begin work this week, but this phase of the program does not include on-field practices.

A report last week indicated Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will be participating in offseason work while in the same boat as his fellow 2019 draftees, so there will be various paths for young wideouts to take as they position themselves for their second NFL contracts.

