Deebo Samuel is a fantasy football cheat code — but will that change in 2022?

What Deebo Samuel did this season in reality and fantasy football was nothing less than groundbreaking.

Consider the evolution of his season in 2021. Deebo started off as San Francisco's clear WR1, doing serious damage through the air. He collected four 100+ yard games and seven 5+ catch games from Weeks 1-9.

Then, something happened in Week 10.

Deebo started running the ball alongside his work as a wideout. And he wasn't just running jet sweeps either or gimmicky toss plays. He was actually running the ball as a running back — and killing it in the process. From Weeks 10 through the end of the season, Deebo ran the ball 5+ times in every game and scored SIX rushing touchdowns.

No wide receiver put together rushing work in fantasy football the way Deebo Samuel did in 2021. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

He became a cheat code. Now, the fantasy community is wondering if Samuel's dual-threat role in Kyle Shanahan's offense makes him a surefire first-round fantasy draft pick in 2022.

But is it that simple? Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski discuss this in the video above.

Matt and Scott both agree that Deebo's rushing work is what would make him a prospective first-rounder next season, but are we sure he will retain that role in 2022? After all, Deebo only started running the football late in the regular season, which could be construed as the 49ers trying to secure their place in the playoffs. Will he run the ball next season from the jump? Will he even get any running back touches in the early goings, or will we have to wait until the second half of the season?

Will he get them at all?

In addition to that major question mark, there is another. Jimmy Garoppolo could be on his way out of the 49ers to make room for Trey Lance as the new starter, especially now with Jimmy G's ugly end to the NFC Championship. With the 49ers quarterback situation up in the air, will Deebo's role as a do-it-all playmaker be in doubt? Will it change completely?

