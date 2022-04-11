Deebo Samuel’s Instagram scrub, Frank Gore and other 49ers news for Cardinals fans

It is the end of another week of the NFL offseason, so it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to check in on the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What has been going on with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Frank Gore could land in 49ers' front office

Frank Gore decided to sign a one-day contract with the 49ers to announce his retirement from the NFL. Now that his playing days are over, the 49ers are open to bringing Gore into their front office.

49ers add WR Marcus Johnson

The 49ers added some receiver depth and play on special teams, adding former Titan Marcus Johnson.

49ers brought in pair of receivers for visit

The 49ers signed Johnson, but he was not the only receiver they brought in for a visit. They also had Malik Turner, who visited the Cardinals, in for a visit.

Deebo Samuel pulls a Kyler Murray and it means something

Samuel is due a contract extension this offseason. Like Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Samuel scrubbed his Instagram account of all team references. It probably isn’t a big thing, but it means something.

