Deebo Samuel injury 'super tough' for Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers teammates

Ward feels 'football gods' are against 49ers after Deebo injury

The 49ers witnessed a scene that they’re unfortunately all too familiar with on Sunday.

Before celebrating their seventh straight win led by rookie QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco suffered a loss when star “wide back” Deebo Samuel was carted off the field in the first half with an ankle injury and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

“It was super tough,” wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said on 49ers Postgame Live. “Especially after the energy he brought to us early in the game, just seeing him get into a rhythm. With him being one of our leaders, it was tough to see him in that position, seeing anybody in that position, but especially your guy. Somebody that’s in the room with you.

“But we knew we had to continue to go out there and fight and finish and try to bring it out for him.”

And they did. The 49ers spoiled Bay Area native and seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady’s homecoming with a dominant 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers have watched Trent Williams, Emmanuel Moseley and now Samuel exit games with injuries this season. Not to mention the team already has seen two of their quarterbacks experience major injuries after second-year QB Trey Lance sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season and Jimmy Garoppolo was elevated to QB1 only to sustain his own regular season-ending injury last Sunday.

“It seems like the football gods are against us sometimes,” 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward told reporters after the game. “We had a lot of bad luck when it comes to injuries, but every time somebody goes down, somebody will step up like you see with Brock.

“A couple of D-linemen got hurt earlier in the year and the other guys stepped up. So we are going to continue with that mentality. One guy down, next man step up.”

The injury occurred late in the first half when Samuel took a handoff and ran up the middle before being tackled, when his left leg got rolled up.

The entire 49ers team walked onto the field as the cart came out for Samuel to show their support for him as he became visibly emotional.

"It was definitely concerning on the field," 49ers star pash rusher Nick Bosa said. "It looked pretty bad. I don't know much about it. I hope that he's all right. He's tough as hell. He tried to walk it off. But yeah, I'm just hoping for the best.”

On top of the outpour of support from his teammates, other NFL big names sent well wishes to Samuel on Twitter.

We now know that Samuel did not sustain an ankle fracture and the injury is most likely a high ankle sprain, per Shanahan.

For now, the 49ers will look to build on the momentum and ride this winning streak as long as they can.

That continues on Thursday against their divisional rival Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

