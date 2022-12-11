Deebo Samuel injury draws sharp 49ers criticism from Jerry Rice

Rice sharply criticizes 49ers for Deebo usage after injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After Deebo Samuel was carted off the field at Levi’s Stadium during the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jerry Rice took to social media to vent his frustrations.

And it’s safe to say the Pro Football Hall of Famer is not pleased with how Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receiver’s ankle.

Samuel, San Francisco’s beloved “wide back,” is renowned across the NFL for his ability to cause damage from the backfield.

And while Samuel typically is seen dodging defenders on the outside, Rice took issue with Samuel running up the middle with the ball for a 3-yard gain. As Samuel was tackled, he fumbled the ball and his left leg was rolled up.

Samuel has expressed pride in his role as a receiver-back hybrid, signing a lucrative contract extension that offers plenty of rushing incentives.

On Sunday, Samuel’s third rushing touchdown of the season earned him an extra $150,000.

With his 3rd rushing TD of the season, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel just earned a $150,000 incentive ðŸ’° — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 11, 2022

Rice’s post isn’t the first time the 49ers have been called out for certain play calls.

Coach Kyle Shanahan faced criticism earlier in the season when quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury on a similar play.

Samuel was ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s contest, though the severity of his ankle injury is not yet known.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast