How Deebo Samuel injury, 49ers 'IGYB' motto fueled thunderous comeback

How 49ers rallied behind Deebo with 'IGYB' motto to crush 'Hawks

SANTA CLARA — Deebo Samuel almost snapped.

Instead, the wide receiver left it to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to border on getting over-emotional.

The 49ers’ first-round playoff game still was very much in question when Seattle defensive back Johnathan Abram tackled Samuel, got to his feet and then twisted Samuel’s ankle.

The play might have helped change the momentum of the game, as the 49ers rallied in the second half for a 41-23 victory over the Seahawks on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium.

“I’d say that got everybody going,” 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey said.

Abram’s play was in plain sight for everyone to see, except the officiating crew did not believe the play warranted a penalty.

“I stayed down a little because I almost lost my temper,” Samuel said. “And you can see the definition of our team is IGYB: I got your back.”

"You can see the definition of our team, IGYB ... I got your back"



Deebo discusses the 49ers' emotional response to Johnathan Abram grabbing onto his leg pic.twitter.com/NE1QkeDY50 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 15, 2023

Shanahan and many of Samuel’s teammates quickly grew irate with a play that looked to be dirty.

“I was worried that he was hurt,” Shanahan said. “I lost my mind a little bit on that. But, yeah, I was real concerned. I didn’t like how that looked. I thought it looked pretty bad.

“I think that pissed a lot of people off. I think it pissed our team off. I could feel our team react to that.”

Shanahan speaks on Johnathan Abram pulling Deebo's leg and how it "pissed [the] team off" pic.twitter.com/eb7DPcOOl6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 15, 2023

The 49ers channeled their anger into points.

Leading 23-17 at the time of the play, the 49ers finished that drive with Brock Purdy’s 1-yard touchdown run. After Charles Omenihu’s strip sack and Nick Bosa’s recovery, the 49ers drove for another touchdown.

Then, it was fitting that Samuel provided the dagger with a catch from Purdy that he turned into a 74-yard touchdown, with a big assist from Brandon Aiyuk’s block along the left sideline.

DEEBO 74 YARDS TO THE HOUSE ðŸ pic.twitter.com/KdyviCmWCo — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 15, 2023

Samuel avoided an injury from Abram, and inflicted a little pain, as the 49ers defeated the Seahawks for the third time this season.

“It hurt, for sure,” Samuel said, “but in my mind, I was about to lose it. Just seeing how Kyle came off the sideline definitely sparked our team.”

Samuel caught six passes for 133 yards and a touchdown and added 32 yards rushing on three carries as the 49ers advance to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

