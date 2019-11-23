Ever since he was selected 36th overall in the 2019 NFL draft, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been a revelation for the San Francisco offense.

The rookie is averaging over four catches a game and arguably has been the most reliable and consistent threat for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as George Kittle continues to battle through injuries.

His production has been a welcome addition to San Francisco's offense, especially as Samuel's skill set makes him an ideal match for head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"Deebo Samuel is the perfect kind of fit for the Kyle Shanahan offense," NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms said. "He run blocks, he's physical, he's fearless over the middle, catching the football."

The South Carolina product utilizes a compact body composition to provide a brand of toughness not typically seen in a rookie wide receiver, especially one who can play all over the formation.

Samuel also becomes even more of a threat after he catches the football, as the 23-year-old is tied for sixth among all NFL pass-catchers in yards after the catch per reception (7.2).

"He's really a wide receiver in a running back's body," Simms continued. "He can really stick his foot in the ground, run good routes, he can scare you deep with speed, he's got it all.

"And Kyle Shanahan has the type of offensive playbook that can really utilize all his talents."

With the Week 12 status of both Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders remaining up in the air due to injury, Samuel could once again be relied on to be a difference-maker against a talented Packers secondary.

Deebo Samuel ideal fit for Kyle Shanahan's 49ers offense, Chris Simms says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area