Deebo Samuel’s hyped-up PSA to 49ers teammates after incredible TD vs. Rams

In the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday at Levi's Stadium, perhaps the most noteworthy moment came from receiver Deebo Samuel.

Catching an elevated pass from Jimmy Garoppolo over a Rams defender, Samuel proceeded to go 57-yards for a score, speeding past numerous defenders, including Jalen Ramsey.

After the impressive sequence of events, Samuel remained quiet until he reached the 49ers' sideline where he verbally expressed his emotions.

"Stop playing with me," an impassioned Samuel told his delighted teammates. "Stop f-----g playing with me!"

Following the win, Samuel talked to NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks, and Donte Whitner on "49ers Postgame Live" and explained his mindset coming into each game.

"One guy is not going to tackle me." - Deebo pic.twitter.com/iVOCQsX7pA — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 4, 2022

"It's just the mentality that I come out here with, week in and week out," Samuel told the trio. "One guy is not going to tackle me."

It was clear that the Rams had no answers for Samuel, as the 26-year-old caught six passes for 115 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

What's more, Samuel took to social media to bask in the glory of his explosive touchdown, much to the expense of Ramsey.

While it remains to be seen how the 49ers proceed after Monday's big win, one thing is for certain: the rest of the league will not be playing around when it comes to defending Samuel.

