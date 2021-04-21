Deebo Samuel hints jersey number change after NFL loosens restrictions

Deebo teases possible return to college jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Some big changes could be on the horizon for some of the 49ers' key players this season. Don't worry, it's nothing serious -- we're just talking jersey numbers.

The NFL agreed to loosen restrictions Wednesday afternoon regarding the range of jersey numbers players can choose from at certain position groups. Running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs, and wide receivers will now be allowed to dawn jersey numbers ranging from 1-49, and 80-89.

Defensive backs have the option of choosing from numbers in the range of 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive lineman 50-79; and defensive lineman 50-59 and 90-99. There is no change for QBs and kickers, who will remain in the range of 1-19.

Shortly after the news was announced, some 49ers players took to social media to tease a possible change to their jersey numbers, including wideout Deebo Samuel.

Deebo Samuel — a true No. 1 receiver? From his IG story @19problemz: pic.twitter.com/JR8o68PvVR — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 21, 2021

Ever since he was drafted by the 49ers in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Samuel has worn the number 19. A potential change to No. 1, a number he wore playing for South Carolina, could be in store for the 49ers receiver after the NFL's latest changes.

Samuel was not the only 49er who teased a desire to potentially change numbers, as fullback Kyle Juszczyk did the same.

Kyle Juszczyk might be considering switching his jersey number to the #2, per his IG story 👀#49ers || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/Fmg9jgKfEI — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) April 21, 2021

A player changing his jersey number isn't exactly a big deal, unless you're a fan who paid a pretty penny for the jersey of your favorite player who no longer wears that number.

For some players, certain numbers hold a lot of significance. For others, it's just the aesthetics.

As Deion Sanders once said, "If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good."

