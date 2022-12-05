Deebo Samuel hilariously trolls Raheem Mostert, Dolphins after Week 13 win

Deebo hilariously trolls Mostert, Dolphins after Week 13 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel doesn’t miss many open opportunities on the football field with the 49ers, and the same can be said for the self-proclaimed “wide back” off the field.

Samuel saw the perfect chance to sprinkle in a little pettiness after San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

And he delivered the jab majestically.

“I thought they had the best talent,” Samuel told reporters of the Dolphins after the game. “Oh, my bad. Psh.”

Samuel and the reporters in the room laughed, but the so-called joke had a deeper, more serious meaning behind it.

Before the Week 13 clash, comments made by former 49ers running backs and current Dolphins RBs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. surfaced and weren't received lightly.

“We have way better talent here,” Mostert told GoLongTD.com's Tyler Dunne about the Dolphins. “It’s going to get spooky.”

But Sunday's game might say otherwise as the two backs combined for 33 yards against the vaunted 49er defense.

Mostert and Wilson played together in the Bay from 2018 to 2021 before finding new homes in South Beach.

Mostert agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins back in March while Wilson's departure came last month when the 49ers traded the 26-year-old to Miami for a 2023 fifth-round pick at the NFL trade deadline.

Mostert later said his comments were taken out of context and that he actually said plenty of good things about the 49ers that weren't included in the original article.

Nonetheless, the hype was real surrounding this game for various reasons and Samuel topped off the win with the tastiest cherry possible.