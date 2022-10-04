Deebo Samuel showed why he wanted the money the 49ers eventually gave him.

Samuel made one of the best plays of the season, scoring on a 57-yard touchdown catch. He gained 52 yards after the catch.

The 49ers receiver caught a 5-yard pass from Jimmy Garoppolo when rookie Derion Kendrick went for the interception. Taylor Rapp couldn’t tackle Samuel, and neither could Jalen Ramsey as Samuel weaved and bobbed down the field. Ernest Jones was blocked to the ground just before the goal line.

The play came on third-and-three and has the 49ers up 14-6.

Samuel has three catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, and Garoppolo is 8-of-13 for 132 yards and the score.

Samuel signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million, with $58.1 million guaranteed, in July.

Deebo Samuel’s highlight-reel touchdown gives 49ers 14-6 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk