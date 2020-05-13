Deebo Samuel helping Brandon Aiyuk in rookie transition

Deebo Samuel put up solid numbers as a rookie, catching 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 159 yards. It did not come easy, though.

That’s why, soon after the 49ers selected Arizona State receiver Brandon Aiyuk with the 25th overall pick, Samuel asked receivers coach Wes Welker for Aiyuk’s phone number.

“I knew how hard it is to be as good as you want to be in this offense, without thinking,” Samuel said on a conference call Wednesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I gave him a call and was like, ‘Hey, man, I just want you to know, it’s going to take time.’

“He’s got it harder than I do now. Because I was around the coaches and able to use the coaches as much as possible. With him, it’s just a Zoom call. It’s hard to listen to a guy telling you what to do and not being able to go out there on the field. I told him, ‘You just have to lock in, pay attention.'”

Samuel said he told Aiyuk to call him, Kendrick Bourne or Welker with any questions.

It will help if Aiyuk can get some on-field work before training camp. On Wednesday, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo broached the idea of some player-organized workouts this summer.

“Jimmy told us where he was at, and a couple guys going back a little early,” Samuel said. “I’m out here in Houston training with [Jerick] ‘Jet’ McKinnon and a couple more guys.”

