Deebo Samuel’s hamstring injury keeps him out of practice

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury.

Samuel played 68 of 79 snaps against the Chiefs but showed up Monday with a hamstring strain. The 49ers call him day to day.

“He’s making progress,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday.

Receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf), defensive end Samson Ebukam (Achilles), defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) and left tackle Trent Williams (rest) did not practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Jason Verrett came off the physically unable to perform list and had a limited practice Wednesday. He is working his way back from a torn ACL at the beginning of the 2021 season.

