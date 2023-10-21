Deebo Samuel out with hairline shoulder fracture; Christian McCaffrey questionable

The 49ers will not be 100 percent when they play the Vikings on Monday Night Football and could play without three of their biggest stars.

The team ruled out Deebo Samuel (shoulder), and coach Kyle Shanahan announced the receiver won't play next week either because of a hairline fracture.

Samuel, who has not practiced this week, could return to the lineup in Week 10 following the team's bye week.

He has 38 touches for 397 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The 49ers also likely play without left tackle Trent Williams, who is doubtful with an ankle injury. Jaylon Moore is expected to start if Williams can't play.

Running back Christian McCaffrey (oblique) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) are questionable. Both players were limited in Saturday's practice.

McCaffrey leads the NFL with 553 rushing yards and has 133 touches for 730 yards and nine touchdowns this season.