Deebo Samuel gives awesome 'YAC Bros' nickname to 49ers' pass catchers

Deebo deems himself, Kittle and Aiyuk the 'YAC Bros' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There's a new sports nickname in the Bay Area.

The "Splash Brothers" (Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson) will live forever, and 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander deemed first the 49ers' linebackers and then the whole defense the "Hot Boyzz" last season. Now, a sub-group of the offense has a nickname, too.

Deebo Samuel has deemed himself, George Kittle and rookie Brandon Aiyuk as the "YAC Bros."

Deebo Samuel said Brandon Aiyuk joined him and George Kittle as part of the "YAC bros" #49ers — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) October 7, 2020

It's a fitting nickname, too.

Samuel, who made his season debut Sunday after sustaining a Jones fracture in his foot this offseason, averaged 14.1 yards per reception as a rookie and his 481 yards after catch was fifth among all receivers in 2019. Kittle led all tight ends last year in yards after catch with 622, and was third among all positions despite missing two games.

Aiyuk perfectly fits what coach Kyle Shanahan looks for in his 49ers offense as the receiver led the 2020 wide receiver class in YAC as a senior at Arizona State University. Shanahan targeted Aiyuk in the drafted and traded up to take him with the No. 25 overall pick. On Sunday, Aiyuk showed his ridiculous abilities with the ball in his hands as he hurdles his way to a 38-yard touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Aiyuk jumped clean over the defender for the TD 😲 pic.twitter.com/SvPlImn1k6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 5, 2020

With all three pass catchers now healthy, the 49ers' offense should be a dangerous one. Now if only their starting quarterback can get healthy in time for this Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast