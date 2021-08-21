Deebo Samuel getting MRI on “tight glute”

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel left Friday’s joint practice against the Chargers early. The team’s training staff examined him before Samuel walked to the sideline.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR the team will know more after receiving MRI results.

“Deebo, he had a tight glute today, so he pulled himself out of practice,” Shanahan said on the radio, via 49erswebzone.com. “I know he’s getting the MRI right now, so I’m in the same boat as you guys are. I’m sitting here waiting to get the news back.”

Samuel missed nine games in 2020 with foot and hamstring injuries.

He has 90 receptions for 1,193 yards and four touchdowns in his two seasons, while rushing 22 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns.

Shanahan said earlier this month Samuel was in the best shape of his career.

