Advertisement

Deebo Samuel has a full practice Wednesday

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is on track to return this week as the team expected when he was injured in Week 6 against the Broncos.

He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Samuel has missed the past two games with a hairline fracture in his shoulder.

He ranks fourth on the 49ers with 20 receptions for 302 yards and one touchdown. He is also the team’s fourth-leading rusher with 95 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts.

Samuel told Kay Adams of FanDuel's Up and Adams earlier this week that he is "ready to go."

"I'm as healthy as I can get," Samuel said.