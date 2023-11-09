Deebo Samuel has a full practice Wednesday
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is on track to return this week as the team expected when he was injured in Week 6 against the Broncos.
He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Samuel has missed the past two games with a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
He ranks fourth on the 49ers with 20 receptions for 302 yards and one touchdown. He is also the team’s fourth-leading rusher with 95 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts.
Samuel told Kay Adams of FanDuel's Up and Adams earlier this week that he is "ready to go."
"I'm as healthy as I can get," Samuel said.