Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner, Raheem Mostert injured in 49ers loss to Washington

When it rains, it pours. The 49ers injury woes continued Sunday in a loss to Washington that pushed San Francisco to the brink of elimination from playoff contention. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, linebacker Fred Warner and running back Raheem Mostert were the three players head coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned while listing off injuries in his post-game video conference.

Samuel played just one snap before exiting with a hamstring injury. He took a handoff nine yards on the opening play and pulled up lame for the second time this season. He returned from a hamstring issue in Week 12, suffered a foot contusion in Week 13 that limited him in practice leading up to Week 14 where he injured his hamstring again. It’s been a rough year for Samuel who entered the season recovering from a Jones fracture he suffered in the offseason. Now the injuries continue to mount for the second-year WR, and it’s worth wondering if we’ll see him again this season.

Warner was hurt early in the third quarter and was evaluated for a concussion. He got cleared of the concussion, but still sat out with a neck and shoulder injury. Shanahan described it as a stinger, which is probably the best news San Francisco could’ve gotten from their third-year linebacker.

Mostert was also evaluated for a concussion before getting cleared to return. Shanahan also mentioned an ankle injury for Mostert which may or may not be related to the lingering effects of a high ankle sprain he sustained in Week 6.

With their playoff hopes substantially dimmed, it’ll be interesting to see how the 49ers handle injuries to players who figure to play big roles for them next season.

