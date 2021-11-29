Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner injuries loom over 49ers' win vs. Vikings

49ers hoping for good news after injuries to Deebo, Warner originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers’ 34-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings came with a price.

Coach Kyle Shanahan reported after the game that receiver Deebo Samuel (groin), linebacker Fred Warner (hamstring) and rookie running back Trey Sermon (ankle) will all have MRIs on Monday to determine the extent of their injuries. Shanahan believes Sermon’s injury is the worst of the three.

Samuel, who spoke after the game, seemed in good spirits, having hit a landmark 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career. The receiver also has doubled as a running back, carrying the ball six times for 66 yards and two rushing touchdowns in Sunday's victory, giving him a career-high of five rushing touchdowns for the season.

“My groin got kind of tight once I went to make a move,” Samuel said. “I was just like ‘Let’s not make that that worse. That’s why I went down. Not too much concern. Got an MRI in the morning and we will see how it goes.”

Warner, a regular at the postgame podium, was absent. There aren’t any are rules on injured players speaking after games, but an appearance from the leader of the defense would have been a positive indicator.

A good sign for the All-Pro linebacker is that while he didn’t return to the game after the injury, he did stay on the sidelines near the bench. Warner was seen testing out his legs, running and stretching throughout the remainder of the game.

Sermon appeared to have the worst of the injuries accrued in the game. The rookie left the game on a cart after being unable to put weight on his right leg.

"We’re not sure,” Shanahan said. “We’re hoping. We will see on the MRIs with Deebo and Fred, but we’re not sure yet. They all had [X-rays and Sermon’s] looked a little worse.”

In the middle of the second quarter, linebacker Dre Greenlaw was slow to get up after a play and didn’t return. The linebacker was playing in his first game back since Week 1 after having suffering a core muscle injury and subsequently having surgery.

Defensive lineman Kentavius Street suffered a wrist injury and did not return to the game. Better news for both Nick Bosa and Marcell Harris, who were evaluated for concussions but cleared the league protocol and returned to the game.

Shanahan will give more injury updates in his Monday afternoon conference call after the team receives the results of the players' MRIs.