Deebo Samuel fires back at Micah Parsons: 'I don't think you wanna see us again'

San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys players completely skipped throwing fuel in the fire and have skipped straight to hurling explosives. Deebo Samuel effectively responded to Micah Parsons' Monday comments by saying, "You all don't want this smoke."

Speaking on Up & Adams with NFL Network's Kay Adams on Tuesday, the 49ers receiver was asked about Parson's saying that George Kittle made things personal when he revealed his "F*** Dallas" shirt.

"Kittle's my guy, but I'mma say this—laugh now, cry later," Parsons said during his show, B/R's The Edge with Micah Parsons. "We've got something for that. Just trust. Just trust. If we see them again, just trust. Laugh now, cry later."

The war of words continues after Samuel warned the Cowboys' linebacker that if he kept talking, things might be exponentially worse the next time the two teams meet.

"It was already personal before the game," Samuel said. "(We beat you) 42 to 10. I don't think you wanna see us again. It might be a little bit worse. I don't know what we're trusting."

Deebo Samuel was unamused by Micah Parsons' comments on Monday. The 49ers receiver warned the Cowboys linebacker that the 49ers could make it more personal the next time the two teams meet. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Adams was visibly stunned, laughed awkwardly, grabbed around her collar and said, "Wow ... Deebo, Micah, I don't know what to say. I'm uncomfortable now."

Samuel further responded after Adams' acknowledgement with, "Talking about laugh now, cry later. I don't think y'all want to see us again."

"It was already personal...42 to 10, I don't think you wanna see us again. It might be a little bit worse"



Deebo Samuel fired back at Micah Parsons 😳@heykayadams @19problemz pic.twitter.com/6571ms9Oy4 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 10, 2023

San Francisco absolutely had its way with Dallas at Levi Stadium on Sunday. All three of Kittle's receptions went for touchdowns. Samuel had 85 all-purpose yards thanks to 30 rushing yards on five carries and 55 receiving yards on three catches. Every member of the 49ers running back room recorded a touchdown, including Christian McCaffrey, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and backup running backing Jordan Mason.

The 49ers defense held the Cowboys to only one touchdown, recorded four sacks, forced Dak Prescott into three interceptions and forced Tony Pollard to fumble, too. Parson was held without a sack for the second time this season.

Since these two teams played in the regular season, the only other time they'd face each other this season is in the playoffs. So, if the exchange of words persists and both teams make it to the postseason, everyone should get their popcorn ready.