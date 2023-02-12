Deebo Samuel eyeing Ty Davis-Price as 49ers' 2023 breakout player

Deebo eyeing Davis-Price as possible 49ers breakout player originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel has his eye on one young player who could break out for the 49ers in 2023.

Samuel joined NBC Sports' Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher on "Fantasy Football Happy Hour" on Thursday from Super Bowl LVII's Radio Row in Phoenix, where he was asked which of his unproven teammates he believes has a chance to break out next season.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing Ty Davis-Price," Samuel said (H/T 49ers Webzone). "How he approaches the offseason, how he's going to approach this coming year with not having much time on the field this year.

"I mean, the team has high expectations for him. We drafted him in the third round, so I'm just ready to see how he comes back from this year."

The 49ers selected the former LSU product in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 93 overall. Davis-Price impressed throughout training camp and emerged as a possible third-string option behind then-starting running back Elijah Mitchell and backup Jeff Wilson Jr.

Undrafted running back Jordan Mason overtook Davis-Price on the depth chart after the latter suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2.

In his rookie season, Mason appeared in just six games, carrying the ball 34 times for 99 yards.

With superstar running back Christian McCaffrey expected to receive the bulk of the 49ers' carries next season, Davis-Price will have to put together quite an offseason if he hopes to leapfrog Mitchell, Mason, or any other new addition to the backfield next season.

