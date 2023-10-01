Deebo Samuel is expected to play Sunday

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel did not practice at all this week, but it doesn't look like that will keep him from playing against the Cardinals.

According to multiple reports, Samuel will be active for Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium. Samuel had been listed as questionable because of rib and knee injuries.

The 49ers will also be getting Brandon Aiyuk back in the receiving corps. Aiyuk did not play in Week Three because of a shoulder injury, but he had no injury designation on the final injury report of the week.

Jauan Jennings is expected to miss the game with a shin injury. The 49ers elevated Willie Snead from the practice squad to fill out the receiver group.