Deebo Samuel is excited about the 49ers dynamic offense | Ekeler’s Edge

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon are joined by the San Francisco 49ers superstar wide receiver. Deebo discusses the addition of Christian McCaffrey to an offense already loaded with talent. Samuel believes head coach Kyle Shanahan will have a field day creating mismatches against whomever the 49ers face. Deebo is partnering with SNICKERS for this year’s “SNICKERS Rookie Mistake of the Year” program, which rewards fans during the NFL season for sharing their own Rookie Mistakes. At the end of the regular season, one mistake will be crowned ‘SNICKERS Rookie Mistake of the Year’ with that fan winning two tickets to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona and the chance to celebrate on the field after the game. To submit a Rookie Mistake and learn more, fans can head to snickers.com/rookiemistake. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to this entire episode of Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.