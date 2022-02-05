Deebo Samuel emphasizes Jimmy Garoppolo support 'no matter what'

Deebo emphasizes that he always will have Jimmy G's back originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel most likely will have a new quarterback in 2022, but that doesn't mean the 49ers wideout will stop having Jimmy Garoppolo's back. Samuel spoke with ESPN's Cameron Wolfe during Pro Bowl practice Friday, and explained why he always will appreciate playing alongside Jimmy G.

Just before he was serenaded with DEEBO chants here at Pro Bowl, I caught up with @49ers star wide-back Deebo Samuel (@19problemz).



Will he try to play QB this week ? Plus his unwavering support of Jimmy Garoppolo even with a QB trade possibility lingering over #49ers offseason. pic.twitter.com/35CGLCTRlZ — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 4, 2022

"I back Jimmy up with everything he do, he's a winner in my book and it's just a brotherhood I've built with him and you know whatever happens for him is going to happen with him and God never fails," Deebo said Friday.

Deebo has had Garoppolo's back throughout the duo's time together with the 49ers. Leading up to the NFC Championship Game, Samuel called Jimmy G a "pure winner" and told doubters to check the QB's record as a starter.

Kraxy how yâ€™all have so much to say about our quarterbackâ€¦. Check His Win Percentageâ€¦. Okay Iâ€™ll Wait. Pure Winner @JimmyG_10 — Deebo (@19problemz) January 27, 2022

The 49ers might have come up short of a second Super Bowl appearance with Garoppolo, but the QB did win quite a few of his games as the starter. He told reporters after the season ended that his representatives and the 49ers are actively seeking a trade partner for Garoppolo, and all indications point to Trey Lance taking over as QB1 in 2022.

Samuel is in Las Vegas this week for the Pro Bowl along with a number of other 49ers, including tight end George Kittle, center Alex Mack and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Wherever Jimmy G takes his snap, he clearly always will have the love and respect of his 49ers teammates.

