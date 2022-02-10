Deebo Samuel embraces the Trey Lance era, and makes his pick for SB LVI | Ekeler’s Edge

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Chargers
    Los Angeles Chargers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Austin Ekeler
    Austin Ekeler
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trey Lance
    Trey Lance
    American football player

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy and NFL Analyst Liz Loza interview the 49ers do everything wide receiver on radio row on Super Bowl 56. Does Deebo prefer to play receiver or running back? Will Jimmy G be back to quarterback the 49ers? Or is time for Trey Lance to take the reins? Deebo is already a fantasy football legend, but does he get in on the action? And finally, is the 49ers superstar riding with his NFC West rival in the Super Bowl? Or is he jumping on the Bengals bandwagon?

Recommended Stories