Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell do not practice for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers released their first injury report of the week. Their list was filled with players who either did not practice at all or who were able to have full participation.

Below are the details.

Did not participate

DL Maurice Hurst (calf), RB Elijah Mitchell (rib), WR Deebo Samuel (calf), S Jimmie Ward (quad), T Trent Williams (ankle)

Mitchell will be someone to watch all week. It is not the first time he has been hurt this season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel’s absence was not precautionary. He wasn’t able to go, but he was optimistic he would be able to play.

Full participation

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), DL Dee Ford (concussion), LB Marcell Harris (thumb)

All three of these players are tracking to be available against the Cardinals.

