The Cardinals had two key offensive players listed as questionable for Sunday and neither quarterback Kyler Murray nor wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play against the 49ers.

Gametime calls went better on the 49ers’ side of things. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell will both be in the lineup. Samuel has a calf injury and Mitchell is dealing with an injured rib.

The 49ers will also have tight end George Kittle for the first time in weeks. Kittle was activated off injured reserve after missing three games with a calf injury.

Running back Trey Sermon, offensive lineman Aaron Banks, wide receiver Travis Benjamin, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, defensive end Charles Omenihu, safety Jimmie Ward, and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir are inactive for the Niners.

The Cardinals have cornerback Kevin Peterson, running back Jonathan Ward, and safety James Wiggins out along with Murray and Hopkins.

Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell active for 49ers Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk