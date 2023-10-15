Deebo Samuel downgraded to out with shoulder injury

The 49ers will have to beat the Browns without star receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel has been downgraded to out with the shoulder injury he suffered in the first quarter, the 49ers announced after halftime.

San Francisco initially announced Samuel as questionable to return. He was shown on the Fox broadcast being examined on the sideline before heading to the locker room for further examination.

Samuel had two carries for 11 yards and received one target before exiting the game.