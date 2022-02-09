Michael Irvin's bold Deebo Samuel claim for 49ers record contract

Irvin believes Deebo deserves record contract, makes bold claim originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LOS ANGELES — Deebo Samuel is eligible this offseason for a new contract for the first time in his three-year NFL career.

The top-paid receivers are making $20 million or more per season, a group that includes DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper.

Samuel should be joining them soon.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin of the NFL Network provides the sound effects of an armored car loaded with cash backing up to Samuel at some point before the start of the next football season.

“If I’m his agent, I’m telling (the 49ers), he gives you more than all those guys are giving their team. He gives you what those guys give and something extra,” Irvin told NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday.

Samuel emerged as one of the top stars in the NFL this season. He averaged nearly 110 yards receiving per game through nine games. Then, the 49ers deployed him increasingly as a running back for the second half of the season and into the playoffs.

As much as Samuel and his representation might be tempted to play hardball, Irvin said Samuel will win in the long run if he remains with the 49ers.

“I hope Deebo doesn’t let his agent or anybody else mess up this for him because nobody’s going to use him quite like Kyle Shanahan,” Irvin said. “He can have a great, great career, and he can make so much money but he’ll really leave his mark if he stays in San Francisco and stays connected to the hip of Kyle Shanahan.”

Samuel scored nine rushing touchdowns this season and seven more as a receiver. He was chosen to the AP All-Pro first team and was selected to his first Pro Bowl.

Samuel is such a unique talent, Irvin compares him to a Hall of Fame running back.

“I don’t think you can be a wide receiver and run the ball like that. It’s almost impossible,” Irvin said. “There’s only one player I’ve seen really be able to do it to anywhere near this (level), and that’s Marshall Faulk."

Faulk, former 49ers running back Roger Craig and Carolina's Christian McCaffrey are the only players in NFL history to register 1,000 yards in a season as a runner and receiver.

Samuel could join them, but he will likely never get enough touches as a running back.

“Deebo is like a running back, but he’s a great wide receiver, also," Irvin said. "Rarely do we see this kind of talent co-mingling.

"Deebo can do it all. He really should be in the MVP conversation every year if they’ll continue to use him like this.”

During the 49ers’ playoff victory over the Green Bay Packers, Irvin said Samuel’s play inspired him to come with a Deebo chant. It’s based on the March of the Winkies from Wizard of Oz. He debuted it on the NFL Network set.

“It’s crazy,” Irvin said. “That chant has gone everywhere.”

When Irvin saw Samuel pick up the 9 yards on a third-and-7 play to set up the game-winning field goal with no time remaining he was inspired.

“They handed him the ball on third and 7, and he went and got it,” Irvin said. “And that chant just went into my head: “Dee-eee-bo! Oo-ooh!

“I love the dude, man. He’s an incredible player. He’s phenomenal as a wide receiver and a phenomenal running back, man.”

