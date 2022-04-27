Deebo Samuel decries people talking “about a situation they know nothing about”

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel has once again used social media to talk about his ongoing issues with the 49ers, without actually clearing anything up.

This time, Samuel posted on Twitter to complain that people are talking about his situation without knowing the facts. Unfortunately, Samuel didn’t explain what the facts are.

“To real to entertain half the stuff y’all be saying but it do be funny though,” Samuel wrote, “everybody want they voice to be heard about a situation they know nothing about and just be saying whatever the next person say. Have a blessed day.”

But if Samuel doesn’t want people talking about a situation they know nothing about, why doesn’t Samuel himself just clear the air? If he wants to be traded by the 49ers, he could say so. If he wants a new contract to stay with the 49ers, he could say so. If he dislikes the way the 49ers’ offense uses him, he could say so.

He is saying none of those things. Instead, he’s posting cryptic social media messages.

However, cryptic social media messages have become the way NFL players show that they’re not happy with their current teams. Samuel seems to be hinting that he wants out, even if he isn’t directly saying so.

