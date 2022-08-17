Deebo Samuel could have 'significantly fewer' 2022 carries, Peter King says

King: Deebo could have 'significantly fewer' carries in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It remains to be seen if the 49ers will continue to use All-Pro Deebo Samuel in the "wide back" role that helped establish him as one of the NFL's most unique starts late last season.

After requesting a trade out of San Francisco, many began to speculate that Samuel's dissatisfaction with the team stemmed from how he was used in the second half of last season and throughout the playoffs. However, he cleared up those rumors in speaking with reporters on August 2, claiming that he still is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.

NBC Sports NFL columnist Peter King joined 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" on Tuesday, where he was asked about Samuel's role in the offense this season and what he has seen from the versatile star in training camp.

"He looked like how Deebo Samuel did last year, but I think from talking to Shanahan and talking to people there, I don't think they fully intend to use him the way they used him last year in that spot," King said. "I think the way they used him last year was a matter of necessity by year's end. I don't think Kyle wants to do that again this year. I would think that he would have significantly fewer carries unless, of course, they get hit by a spade of injuries in the backfield. I think they want him to be a wide receiver who can be a multiple weapon but mostly a wide receiver."

Samuel's contract does have incentives built in for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, so it's clear that he will be carrying the ball in some capacity this season, but King believes he will be used sparingly.

"He's a person who has convictions about a lot of things, and I'm sure he has convictions about how he should be used," Kind added. "But I will say this, for six weeks last year, he's probably the most exciting player as a Swiss Army Knife as anybody in the league, so if I were him, I'd be careful what I wish for. Not that I would want to carry it 10 times a game, but that's a good little card to be able to have in your back pocket to play if you need to.

"Shanahan is going to do that, but I just got the distinct impression he doesn't want him running six-to-eight times every game. I think he wants to use it at times but certainly not consistently every game."

For now, it appears that Samuel will play a role both on the ground and through the air, although with a healthy backfield, it's hard to imagine him maintaining the same workload as he did towards the end of last season,

Regardless, the 49ers will find a way to get their best playmaker involved.

